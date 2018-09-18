Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,790,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 574,661 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.76% of Laredo Petroleum worth $17,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000.

NYSE:LPI opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 51.05%. The company had revenue of $351.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 target price on Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.23.

In other news, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 14,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $105,364,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream and Marketing. The company engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

