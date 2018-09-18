Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stake Lessened by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 489.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 383,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after buying an additional 262,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNO opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $541.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

VNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust to $81.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

