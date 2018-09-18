Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (VOW3) Given a €210.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Volkswagen AG Preference Shares (ETR:VOW3) received a €210.00 ($244.19) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VOW3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €222.00 ($258.14) price objective on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Independent Research set a €156.00 ($181.40) price objective on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Commerzbank set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. AlphaValue set a €144.00 ($167.44) price objective on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Volkswagen AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €194.62 ($226.30).

Volkswagen AG Preference Shares stock opened at €148.12 ($172.23) on Tuesday. Volkswagen AG Preference Shares has a twelve month low of €124.75 ($145.06) and a twelve month high of €192.30 ($223.60).

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

