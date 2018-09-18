Vitamin Shoppe (VSI) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VSI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vitamin Shoppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Vitamin Shoppe from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vitamin Shoppe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of VSI stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.74. Vitamin Shoppe has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.87 million. Vitamin Shoppe had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. equities analysts expect that Vitamin Shoppe will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vitamin Shoppe news, Director Guillermo Marmol bought 8,900 shares of Vitamin Shoppe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,769.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,659.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon M. Leite bought 5,500 shares of Vitamin Shoppe stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.64 per share, for a total transaction of $69,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $69,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,273,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,699,000 after buying an additional 153,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,288,000 after buying an additional 158,123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,624,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 539,100 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vitamin Shoppe in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,991,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vitamin Shoppe by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 196,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Vitamin Shoppe Company Profile

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for vitamin, mineral, and supplement products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.

