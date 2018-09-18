Vital Therapies Inc (VTL) Director Muneer A. Satter Sells 447,500 Shares

Vital Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:VTL) Director Muneer A. Satter sold 447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VTL opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Vital Therapies Inc has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $19.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 4.15.

Vital Therapies (NASDAQ:VTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Therapies Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTL. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Vital Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Vital Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. William Blair lowered shares of Vital Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vital Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vital Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,502,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Therapies by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 164,175 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Therapies by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vital Therapies by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vital Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 32.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Therapies Company Profile

Vital Therapies, Inc, a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing and commercializing a cell-based therapy for the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its product candidate is the ELAD system, an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials helps in enhancing the rates of survival in patients with acute forms of liver failure.

