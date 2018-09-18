VINchain (VIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One VINchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VINchain has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. VINchain has a market cap of $1.67 million and $104,602.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000305 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00268315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00150310 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $436.63 or 0.06869790 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008287 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain launched on November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 480,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io

VINchain Coin Trading

VINchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

