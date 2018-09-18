Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Earns Buy Rating from Raymond James

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday.

VKTX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Viking Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Laidlaw increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $28.00 target price on Viking Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VKTX stock traded up $8.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.81. 2,187,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.76 million, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 2.86. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $13.43.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 681.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,938,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,888,000 after buying an additional 2,562,356 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $19,552,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $7,118,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 99.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,399,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 696,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 129.1% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,100,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after buying an additional 620,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.