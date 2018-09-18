Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $972,000 Holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 496.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 86.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 66,041 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 508,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,290,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 131.5% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 655,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,948,000 after buying an additional 372,362 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXRH opened at $71.83 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a one year low of $47.51 and a one year high of $75.24. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Stephens cut Texas Roadhouse from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.02.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $68,714.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,023 shares of company stock valued at $286,215 over the last quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 20, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 550 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

