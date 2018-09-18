Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Eversource Energy (ES)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,905,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,576,935,000 after buying an additional 673,138 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,651,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $858,731,000 after buying an additional 1,803,735 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth $268,926,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,344,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,024,000 after buying an additional 184,224 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,089,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,037,000 after buying an additional 113,992 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,101,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ES. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Shares of ES stock opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.95%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

