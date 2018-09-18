Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Olin Co. (OLN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLN. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 8.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,934,000 after acquiring an additional 91,380 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 77.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 132.4% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 170,324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 97,030 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 68.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,699,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155,375 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OLN opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $27.68 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

In related news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $1,259,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,287.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.38.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

