Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.45. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Victory Capital.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.12 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Sandler O’Neill set a $11.00 target price on Victory Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of VCTR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,637. The company has a market capitalization of $626.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Victory Capital announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 16.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

