VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.27.

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 152.87 and a current ratio of 152.87. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $22.99.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.19 million. equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,269,000. MD Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,414,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,940,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 628,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 56,513 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 73,860 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc, an asset real estate investment trust, owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The company's property portfolio includes 20 gaming facilities comprising approximately 36 million square feet, as well as approximately 14,500 hotel rooms, 150 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

