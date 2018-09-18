Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VIAB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Cfra reiterated a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an underperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Viacom, Inc. Class B from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.82.

Viacom, Inc. Class B stock opened at $30.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. Viacom, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Viacom, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Viacom, Inc. Class B will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Viacom, Inc. Class B’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 3.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 213,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 29.3% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 205,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 46,471 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its position in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 53.0% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 141,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 48,952 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,357,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,332,000 after acquiring an additional 84,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Viacom, Inc. Class B by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,302,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Viacom, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Viacom, Inc operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment.

