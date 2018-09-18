Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 530.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Chemical Bank grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 10,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $263.00 to $234.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.39.

In related news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $4,319,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,761,374.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $202.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $184.21 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.09 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

