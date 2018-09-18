Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Position in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 585.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter worth $155,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter worth $242,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Essent Group by 35.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter worth $347,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essent Group alerts:

In other news, VP David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $91,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 16,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $756,641.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,442.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,696. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $44.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. Essent Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $50.08.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $173.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.06 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 71.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESNT. ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Essent Group to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “$38.36” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.