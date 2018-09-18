Verastem (VSTM) Trading Up 6.3%

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s share price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.76. Approximately 2,565,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,763,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on Verastem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Verastem in a research report on Friday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.63.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Verastem Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Verastem by 558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 625,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 530,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Verastem by 820.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 314,401 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) signaling pathways. The company's lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib, an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds.

