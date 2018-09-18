VBI Vaccines Inc (VBIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ:VBIV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

VBIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th.

In other news, CEO Jeff Baxter bought 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $38,304.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,405 shares in the company, valued at $482,003.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,400 shares of company stock valued at $85,092. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 118.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 288,214 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth $222,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth $254,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.75. 122,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,859. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.10.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 6,175.95% and a negative return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter. research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the target virus.

