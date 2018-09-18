Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) Shares Bought by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.83 and a one year high of $79.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were paid a $0.1377 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

