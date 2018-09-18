Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) Shares Sold by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. KEMPER Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,968,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,603,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,784,000 after purchasing an additional 53,928 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $133.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $134.13.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.