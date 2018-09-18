Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) is Garde Capital Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIT. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $403,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,621,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,874,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $108,000.

VCIT stock opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $88.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2479 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

