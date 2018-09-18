Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Shares Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 591,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,209 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $24,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 17,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $50.99.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.