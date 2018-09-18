Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF) Shares Sold by Tiedemann Advisors LLC

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,558 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 450.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,607,000 after purchasing an additional 323,802 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,234,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,214,000 after purchasing an additional 101,735 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,820,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,663,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $123.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $104.73 and a one year high of $125.36.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

