Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,883 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. 37.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ryerson stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $395.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.82. Ryerson Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 2,278.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Ryerson Holding Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.55.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing.

