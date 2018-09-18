Van ECK Associates Corp Buys Shares of 32,507 DDR Corp (DDR)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DDR. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of DDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of DDR by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 403,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 270,079 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DDR by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,366,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,010,000 after acquiring an additional 411,964 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DDR by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 429,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 100,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get DDR alerts:

In other DDR news, Director Alexander Otto purchased 1,124,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.86 per share, with a total value of $20,077,461.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,623,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,933,084.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,243,650 shares of company stock valued at $40,100,318 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

DDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded DDR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DDR from $7.25 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded DDR from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DDR from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DDR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Shares of DDR opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. DDR Corp has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.49.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. DDR had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that DDR Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. This is a boost from DDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 25th. DDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.41%.

About DDR

DDR is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DDR.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR).

Receive News & Ratings for DDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.