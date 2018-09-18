Van ECK Associates Corp Buys Shares of 11,216 Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 352,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,690,000 after acquiring an additional 125,580 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 455,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,765,000 after acquiring an additional 209,725 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 523,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,793,000 after acquiring an additional 58,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 221,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,751,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TCO opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.52. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.78 and a 52 week high of $66.61.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.94 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Taubman Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $56.00 to $51.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Taubman Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.61.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

