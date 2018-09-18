Valvoline (VVV) Shares Gap Up to $21.47

Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.74, but opened at $21.47. Valvoline shares last traded at $21.46, with a volume of 70144 shares.

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

Get Valvoline alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.27.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.49 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 124.61% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

In related news, insider Anthony R. Puckett sold 6,132 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $133,187.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.