ValuEngine Upgrades Sony (SNE) to Buy

Sony (NYSE:SNE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Shares of SNE traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.83. 1,143,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. Sony has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1,953.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,882.28 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $62.70 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Sony will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sony by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sony by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Sony by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 153,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

