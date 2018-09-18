ValuEngine Upgrades G4S/ADR (GFSZY) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GFSZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G4S/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. G4S/ADR has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of GFSZY stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. G4S/ADR has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

