ValuEngine Upgrades Arotech (ARTX) to Hold

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Arotech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Get Arotech alerts:

Shares of Arotech stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Arotech has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $86.08 million, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.66.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Arotech had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.75 million. analysts forecast that Arotech will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jon B. Kutler bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth W. Cappell bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $32,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 35,289 shares of company stock valued at $113,867 over the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Arotech by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Arotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Arotech by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,817,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 47,256 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Arotech by 800.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 99,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 88,503 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arotech Company Profile

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.