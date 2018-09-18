ValuEngine Lowers LCNB (LCNB) to Sell

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on LCNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of LCNB in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th.

Shares of LCNB traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.50. 6,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,279. LCNB has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $251.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). LCNB had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 million. sell-side analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in LCNB by 62.2% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in LCNB by 23.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LCNB by 92.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LCNB in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LCNB in the first quarter valued at $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp., a financial holding company, provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

