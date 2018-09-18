ValuEngine Downgrades TRI Pointe Group (TPH) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.77.
TPH opened at $13.73 on Monday. TRI Pointe Group has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 1,809.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 108.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the second quarter worth $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the second quarter worth $197,000.
TRI Pointe Group Company Profile
TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.
