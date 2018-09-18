ValuEngine Downgrades TRI Pointe Group (TPH) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.77.

TPH opened at $13.73 on Monday. TRI Pointe Group has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.49.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $768.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. TRI Pointe Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 1,809.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 108.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the second quarter worth $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the second quarter worth $197,000.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

