US Ecology Inc (ECOL) Stake Lifted by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,997,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,914,000 after buying an additional 230,864 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,601,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,363,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 2.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,047,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,841,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,534,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in US Ecology by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,673,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Simon G. Bell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $227,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,412.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven D. Welling sold 9,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $692,117.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,225.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,944 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,574 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology stock opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. US Ecology Inc has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.60.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. US Ecology had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that US Ecology Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECOL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of US Ecology from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of US Ecology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of US Ecology in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services; and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

