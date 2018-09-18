US Bancorp DE Has $227,000 Position in AES Corp (AES)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,794 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AES were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 3.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,411,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,155,000 after acquiring an additional 141,257 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AES during the second quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 280,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of AES by 9.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,920,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,754,000 after acquiring an additional 167,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of AES by 2.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 147,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AES opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. AES Corp has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). AES had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. Bank of America lowered shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AES from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AES currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

