US Bancorp DE Has $189,000 Holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (FOX)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) by 116.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 137,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.48 per share, for a total transaction of $6,267,189.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

