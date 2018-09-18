UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,588 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $24,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 15,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.29, for a total transaction of $4,068,215.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,402 shares in the company, valued at $17,549,384.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total value of $45,262.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,429,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,745 shares of company stock worth $24,995,290. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $263.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $252.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $186.00 and a twelve month high of $271.16.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $56.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

