United Technologies (UTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $139.32

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $139.32 and last traded at $139.33, with a volume of 125566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.15.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.78.

The firm has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.26 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other United Technologies news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $111,573.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 14,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $1,944,809.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,606.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,511 shares of company stock worth $2,521,974 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,285,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,949,501,000 after acquiring an additional 435,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,461,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,308,428,000 after acquiring an additional 707,417 shares during the period. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 7,600,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $950,228,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,752,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,539 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,086,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $510,956,000 after acquiring an additional 150,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

