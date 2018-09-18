Unique Fabricating (UFAB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “

UFAB stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. Unique Fabricating has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Unique Fabricating had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.27 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Unique Fabricating by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Unique Fabricating by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Unique Fabricating by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 483,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unique Fabricating by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 90,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Unique Fabricating in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

