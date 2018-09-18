UniFirst Corp (UNF) Major Shareholder Sells $402,226.00 in Stock

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) major shareholder The Ronald D. Croatti Trust – 1 sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.83, for a total value of $402,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of UNF opened at $180.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. UniFirst Corp has a one year low of $143.65 and a one year high of $193.05.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $427.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.45 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1,127.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 37,142 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in UniFirst by 44.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UniFirst by 6.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in UniFirst during the second quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in UniFirst during the second quarter valued at about $370,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on UniFirst from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. UniFirst has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. The company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.