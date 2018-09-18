UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) Insider Purchases $154,000.44 in Stock

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 9,396 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE UMH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $16.69.

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. equities research analysts anticipate that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 101.41%.

UMH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boulegeris Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 1,980,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after acquiring an additional 68,812 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 3,700.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 468,633 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 289,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 32,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 114 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,600 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.