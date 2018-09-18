Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UGP. HSBC upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Santander upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:UGP traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 501,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,456. Ultrapar Participacoes has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.1491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 4.54%. Ultrapar Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,305,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,135,000 after purchasing an additional 377,500 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,215,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,915,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,024,000 after purchasing an additional 287,136 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 711,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 521,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses in Brazil, Mexico, United Stated, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

