Ultra Petroleum (UPL) Debt Trading 0.8% Lower

An issue of Ultra Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ:UPL) bonds fell 0.8% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Tuesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 6.875% coupon and will mature on April 15, 2022. The debt is now trading at $51.75 and was trading at $51.50 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

UPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. National Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ultra Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Ultra Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.63.

Get Ultra Petroleum alerts:

Shares of UPL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. 2,918,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,078. Ultra Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.95. The company has a market cap of $228.58 million, a P/E ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Ultra Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $190.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.80 million. research analysts anticipate that Ultra Petroleum Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Petroleum by 227.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 89,712 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ultra Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in Ultra Petroleum by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ultra Petroleum by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 43,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ:UPL)

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming?the Pinedale and Jonah fields; and its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.