UBS Group Analysts Give Exxon Mobil (XOM) a $87.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $87.00 price target on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research report released on Friday, www.analystratings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on XOM. Morningstar set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.16 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.66.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $73.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 93,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 47,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cue Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

