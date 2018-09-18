Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (FOX) Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) by 124.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,545 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

FOX opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.27.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

In other news, insider Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 137,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.48 per share, with a total value of $6,267,189.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

