Tupperware Brands Co. (TUP) Receives $54.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

TUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 79.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TUP traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.50. 518,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,182. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.44. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $66.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 576.26%. The firm had revenue of $535.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

