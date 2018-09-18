TrueUSD (TUSD) Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $91.85 million and approximately $28.71 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00015824 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bitso, OpenLedger DEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000307 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00271543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00151486 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000208 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $423.10 or 0.06652219 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008485 BTC.

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 91,259,614 tokens. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Kyber Network, CoinTiger, Koinex, OpenLedger DEX, HBUS, Binance, Kuna, WazirX, Bittrex, Upbit, Crex24, Bitso, IDEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

