Trivago (TRVG) Trading 5.5% Higher

Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.14. 793,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,005,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Trivago from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Trivago has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Get Trivago alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Trivago had a negative return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Trivago NV – will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trivago by 37.5% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Apertura Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trivago in the first quarter worth $5,462,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trivago by 357.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 496,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 387,669 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trivago in the first quarter worth $685,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Trivago by 40.0% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.