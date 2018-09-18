Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

TSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered Tristate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Tristate Capital from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th.

Shares of Tristate Capital stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $28.40. 134,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,432. Tristate Capital has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $832.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.72 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.41%. sell-side analysts expect that Tristate Capital will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tristate Capital news, Chairman James F. Getz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $297,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 105.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 295.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management.

