Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in Entergy Co. (ETR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 635,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,049,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth about $111,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Entergy by 19.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Entergy by 25.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETR. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

In other news, insider Charles L. Rice, Jr. sold 5,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $476,848.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Donald W. Vinci sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,377 shares of company stock worth $3,141,926. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $84.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.48. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $71.95 and a one year high of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

