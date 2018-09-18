Trilogy Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 24,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Fairfield University lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fairfield University now owns 99,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 74,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,725,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 442,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,051,000 after buying an additional 110,566 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $83.41 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

