Transocean (RIG) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RIG. ValuEngine raised Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Transocean from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. UBS Group raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

Shares of RIG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 12,606,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,981,989. Transocean has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 99.38%. The company had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.68 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Transocean news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Transocean by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 861,727 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Transocean by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 766,230 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 86,068 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,928,589 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $28,994,000 after buying an additional 400,302 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

